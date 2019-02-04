'Avengers: Endgame' Director Talks Stan Lee's Final Cameo, Says LGBTQ Marvel Hero Will Happen "Very Soon"

There have been rumors of Chloe Zhao's The Eternals possibly featuring Marvel's first openly gay male lead, and those stories continue to swirl without confirmation. As of now the only casting that seems to be in place, or nearly in place, is Angelina Jolie which is a pretty damn good place to start. When asked whether Marvel was considering an LGBTQ character, Russo responded with “One hundred percent and you will see one very soon.”
Whether Russo is referring to The Eternals or another of Marvel's films is unclear, but as they continue to break diversity barriers this is one area that's time has definitely come.
Depending on how you look at it, Russo then either cleared up or muddied the question of Stan Lee's final appearances in the MCU. When asked about working with Stan "The Man", Russo added “I believe that his final cameo is in Endgame. I don’t remember if he was well enough to do the cameo in [Far From Home] or not.”
Just last month Kevin Feige was saying Lee had "shot a couple" of cameos before his untimely passing. One of those would be in Endgame and that places Spider-Man: Far From Home as the last time we'd see him pop up randomly in a Marvel movie.
Perhaps Marvel saw Endgame as the appropriate place for Lee's final cameo. It marks the end of an era, just as Lee's death marks the end of an era for generations of comic book fans who grew up idolizing his work and the many characters he helped create. [via Pinkvilla]