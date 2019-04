As The 'Deadwood' Movie Nears, David Milch Reveals Alzheimer's Diagnosis

After appearing for many years that amovie would never happen, the beloved Western will return to HBO next month to put an exclamation point on David Milch's creation. It should be a time of celebration, but early on in Vulture 's interview with Milch it's noticeable a certain somberness to the proceedings. Milch, who is notorious for his on-the-fly working style, is said to be there to "to watch, not interfere", which is totally unlike him. It isn't long before we find out the reason, and it's that Milch has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.For Milch, the signs came early and from his friends and who began noticing his "short temper" and "imperfect recall". He admits to not going in for a scan right away, but when he did the results were exactly as he feared...he says.Milch is putting on a brave face in handling the diagnosis, and taking some lessons from his mentor Robert Penn Warren who suffered a similar deterioration.he says.There's always been a sense of sorrow to; all of these aging cowboys and gunslingers in one place hanging on to old glories. That will be compounded in this movie, as well, with Milch's disease referenced as the movie isMilch plans to keep on working throughout, but the day-to-day execution ofhas been handed to director Daniel Minahan and Regina Corrado.hits HBO on May 31st.