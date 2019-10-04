'Anna' Trailer: Luc Besson's New Female Assassin Flick Stars Russian Supermodel Sasha Luss

Few directors know female-led action flicks better than Luc Besson, with films such as, andto his credit. Besson took a big gamble on the expensive sci-fi flickwhich looked gorgeous but bombed at the box office. Hey, they can't all be. Perhaps in a bid to recapture the $463M magic of, Besson is back with the similar-looking and similarly-titledIn the past Besson has favored casting gorgeous European models of questionable acting ability to be eye candy. He did it all the time with themovies. Forhe has cast Russian supermodel Sasha Luss in the title role, and she definitely looks the part of a sexy femme fatale. Doubtful she's actually called on to do much emoting, which makes it fortunate she's surrounded by a cast that includes Helen Mirren, Luke Evans, and Cillian Murphy.I'll admit to being a sucker for Besson's take on the chick flick, and this is one I'll be there for with bells on. But it's hard to escape how old-fashioned this movie looks in today's culture, and I wouldn't be surprised if this gets crushed stateside but does well in France where Besson is revered. It doesn't help that Besson has been mired in sexual assault allegations, guaranteeing that even fewer women will want to pay for this.hits theaters on June 21st, when it faces. Oof.