'All Creatures Here Below' Trailer: Karen Gillan & David Dastmalchian Go On The Run

Well, now's a pretty good time to start hyping a most unlikely pairing of Marvel Universe vets. David Dastmalchian is a character actor who is probably best known for his role inas criminal-turned-security expert Kurt. Dastmalchian is more than just an actor, he's also an accomplished screenwriter and has written the script for, in which he stars alongside's Karen Gillan.Dastmalchian and Gillan play Gensan and Ruby, a couple living in abject poverty on the fringes of L.A. society. When they discover an infant during the process of committing a crime, they impulsively go on the run and take the child with them, which is when everything goes sideways.Behind the camera is Collin Schiffli who previously worked with Dastmalchian on the 2014 film Animals. Also in the cast are Jennifer Morrison, John Doe, and David Koechner.hits theaters and VOD on May 17th.