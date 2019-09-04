4/09/2019
Alexander Payne's 'The Menu' Casts Emma Stone And Ralph Fiennes
It's been a couple of years since Alexander Payne's ambitious sci-fi comedy Downsizing fell a little bit short with critics, but the director is attracting a Hell of an A-list cast for his next project. Earlier this year we learned he'd be directing a film titled The Menu, that would be produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. Now we know it will star the duo of Emma Stone and Ralph Fiennes.
Stone and Fiennes are the first two actors cast in The Menu, a dark comedy about a lavish dinner held by a world-class chef on a private island. The meal attracts some of the most famous people in the world who are interested in seeing what the chef has cooked up, only to learn that some of the menu's choices are a bit odd. The script comes from Will Tracy and Beth Reiss, with Payne behind the camera.
Fiennes will play the chef, while Stone is one-half of a celebrity couple. Other big names are expected to join the cast, as well.
No further details as the film has some behind-the-scenes issues to be figured out. After years working together Ferrell and McKay have decided to go their separate ways, dissolving their Gary Sanchez and Gloria Sanchez production labels. I'm guessing it was a dispute over Holmes & Watson, which was unusually terrible. [Deadline]