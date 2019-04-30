A 'Saints Row' Movie Is In The Works From Director F. Gary Gray

Thevideo game franchise started out as a clone of, but with each sequel got stranger and stranger. Hopefully, the new movie being directed by F. Gary Gray will combine plenty of both the gritty street elements and the weird sci-fi elements that make it stand out from the pack.Gray, who previously directed, and much more, will take the helm of amovie. Writing the script will be Greg Russo, who is already working on a reboot of. Saints Row centers on a street gang known as the 3rd Street Saints who must eliminate their rivals violently to gain control of the city. In subsequent games, we see the Saints taking on new gangs, evil corporations, and eventually facing an alien invasion of Earth. The gang's leader even becomes President of the United States.This could be a lot of fun if done the right way. Gray is a solid director who has done his share of street dramas (including, a great one) and alien sci-fi flicks like his upcoming. Seems like a natural choice.