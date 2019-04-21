4/25/2019
'21 Bridges' Trailer: Chadwick Boseman And The Russos Reunite For A Gritty Cop Thriller
Chadwick Boseman and the Russo Brothers have done some modestly successful stuff together for Marvel with Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, and that partnership continues with the gritty cop thriller 21 Bridges. Boseman stars and produces the film alongside the Russos, and based on this new trailer it looks a potential sleeper hit for the busy summer season.
Directed by Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones), 21 Bridges stars Boseman as an NYPD detective who uncovers a massive conspiracy while on the trailer of a pair of cop killers. Joining Boseman in the cast are Sienna Miller, Stephan James, JK Simmons, Keith David, and Taylor Kitsch.
While the character he's playing is no T'Challa, Boseman recently said at Cinemacon that he's a "thinker" and like the antiheroes from classic film noir. He also compared the film's gritty New York style to the works of David Mamet.
Here's the synopsis: 21 BRIDGES follows an embattled NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman), who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 21 BRIDGES to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.
21 Bridges hits theaters on July 12th.