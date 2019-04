'21 Bridges' Trailer: Chadwick Boseman And The Russos Reunite For A Gritty Cop Thriller

Chadwick Boseman and the Russo Brothers have done some modestly successful stuff together for Marvel withand, and that partnership continues with the gritty cop thriller. Boseman stars and produces the film alongside the Russos, and based on this new trailer it looks a potential sleeper hit for the busy summer season.Directed by Brian Kirk (),stars Boseman as an NYPD detective who uncovers a massive conspiracy while on the trailer of a pair of cop killers. Joining Boseman in the cast are Sienna Miller, Stephan James, JK Simmons, Keith David, and Taylor Kitsch.While the character he's playing is no T'Challa, Boseman recently said at Cinemacon that he's a "thinker" and like the antiheroes from classic film noir. He also compared the film's gritty New York style to the works of David Mamet.Here's the synopsis:hits theaters on July 12th.