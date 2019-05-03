You'll Be Waiting Even Longer For 'Sherlock Holmes 3' To Arrive, Assuming It Does

Shocking absolutely nobody since there hasn't been a lick of movement onthe long-awaited (?) sequel has been pushed all the way to December 22nd 2021.Why? It's elementary, my dear reader. Guy Ritchie directed Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law inway back in 2009, followed two years later by. Both film were okay but forgettable as Hell, especially the second one, however they made a ton of money and Warner Bros. wasn't going to let that go. A third film has been in the works since shortly afterdebuted, and yet all we've heard are conflicting reports on whether there's a script or not. When that happens it usually means there isn't.So here we are with no script and no confirmed director. Ritchie may be busy, since he's moved up to bigger things like Disney's live-actionmovie. Downey and Law are set to return because there's simply no movie without them. Chris Brancato was the most recently-named screenwriter, and presumably, that's still the case. I just have doubt whether anybody will still care about this franchise so many years since the last one. I mean, we did just see a different Sherlock Holmes comedy dud at the box office, didn't we?