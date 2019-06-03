'Warrior' Trailer: Justin Lin Brings Bruce Lee's Vision To Cinemax

Hard to imagine now that any project pitched by Bruce Lee would've been rejected, but that's basically what happened in 1971 with his idea for a TV series titled Warrior. The-esque series would've followed a martial artist as he makes his way through the American frontier, but nothing ever came of it and with Lee's passing there was little hope of it ever happening. Enter Justin Lin.Thedirector took it upon himself to make Warrior a reality. Four years ago he and Cinemax joined forces to develop a series based on Lee's original concept, and now the trailer for it has arrived. Andrew Koji takes on the role Lee would've played himself, and while nobody could hope to compare to the legendary fighter, Koji does look quite capable. Koji plays Ah Sahm, a martial artist who has immigrated to San Francisco from China and gets mixed up in the brutal Tong Wars of the late 19th-century.The series is co-created by Jonathan Tropper () and co-stars's Joe Taslim, Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan, Kieran Bew, Dean S. Jagger, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, Hoon Lee as Wang Chao, Langley Kirkwood, Christian McKay, Perry Yung, Arthur Falko, Rich Ting, and Dustin Nguyen.debuts on Cinemax later this year.