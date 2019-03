Valkyrie Enters The Fight In New 'Avengers: Endgame' Chinese Poster

The Chinese promos are always the best. I don't know why they get the best shit, but their trailers are always have a clearer narrative and they get footage we don't have, and now they have the bestposter, too.Coinciding with news that China will geton April 24th, a couple of days before we do (See what I mean??), an awesome new poster has been released with Thanos lording over the undusted Avengers. Including among the loving is Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, giving us our first good look at thebreakout alongside the other heroes. Hopefully she'll be sober for a fight of this magnitude. We knew she had survived Thanos' finger snap and it was confirmed in an earlier poster image , but this suggests she will have a decent-sized role. Decent when you consider just how many characters are going to be vying for screen time.opens here on April 26th.