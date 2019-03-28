3/28/2019
Valkyrie Enters The Fight In New 'Avengers: Endgame' Chinese Poster
The Chinese promos are always the best. I don't know why they get the best shit, but their trailers are always have a clearer narrative and they get footage we don't have, and now they have the best Avengers: Endgame poster, too.
Coinciding with news that China will get Endgame on April 24th, a couple of days before we do (See what I mean??), an awesome new poster has been released with Thanos lording over the undusted Avengers. Including among the loving is Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, giving us our first good look at the Thor: Ragnarok breakout alongside the other heroes. Hopefully she'll be sober for a fight of this magnitude. We knew she had survived Thanos' finger snap and it was confirmed in an earlier poster image, but this suggests she will have a decent-sized role. Decent when you consider just how many characters are going to be vying for screen time.
Avengers: Endgame opens here on April 26th.