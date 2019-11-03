3/11/2019
Tom Holland Rejoins The Russo Brothers For PTSD Drama 'Cherry'
The Russo Brothers haven't directed a Spider-Man movie, but they have worked with Tom Holland three times as the Marvel wallcrawler, in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and next month's Endgame. And it's a relationship that has obviously worked out pretty well, which is why they're teaming up again on something outside of the MCU.
Holland will rejoin the Russos' for Cherry, their first directorial effort post-Marvel. The film is based on the memoir by Nico Walker, an Army medic who returned home from the Iraq War with undiagnosed PTSD, got hooked on opioids and started robbing banks to cope.
The film was first announced last summer, which is when we learned of the deep connection the Russos feel towards the material as they grew up in the same part of Cleveland as Walker and know others who have succumbed to opioid addiction. No word on when Cherry shoots, but with Avengers: Endgame all but wrapped up it should be soon. [Variety]