'The Wind' Trailer: Supernatural Horror Settles In The American Frontier

The Western genre lends itself so perfectly to psychological horror that I'm surprised there haven't been more movies that combine them. That's where Emma Tammi'scomes in, and after playing multiple festivals including TIFF and Fantastic Fest, her frontier thriller has dropped a creepy new trailer.The frontier is a vast and lonely place, which makes it perfect as the setting of Tammi's film about a 19th-century frontierswoman woman on a desolate stretch of land where the wind seems to carry a supernatural evil. The film stars Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles, Miles Anderson, and Dylan McTee.Here's the synopsis: An unseen evil haunts the homestead in this chilling, folkloric tale of madness, paranoia, and otherworldly terror. Lizzy (Caitlin Gerard) is a tough, resourceful frontierswoman settling a remote stretch of land on the 19th-century American frontier. Isolated from civilization in a desolate wilderness where the wind never stops howling, she begins to sense a sinister presence that seems to be borne of the land itself, an overwhelming dread that her husband (Ashley Zukerman) dismisses as superstition. When a newlywed couple arrives on a nearby homestead, their presence amplifies Lizzy’s fears, setting into motion a shocking chain of events. Masterfully blending haunting visuals with pulse-pounding sound design, director Emma Tammi evokes a godforsaken world in which the forces of nature come alive with quivering menace.hits theaters on April 5th courtesy of IFC Midnight.