The Trailer For 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Promises An Epic Finale

Winter is finally here. After months of teases, featurettes, and more photos than Littlefinger has (or had) secrets, the trailer forfinal season is finally here and with it the promise of one epic finale.One thing we know about this truncated season is that it will feature an episode that is just one long battle with all the various forces that have been gathering through the show's incredible run. We get a look at some of the key players in this footage, such as Dany and her fearsome dragons, Cersei Lannister and her brother Jaime, the latter looking to join the war against the undead White Walkers, and Arya Stark fleeing an unseen enemy.There's so much more that it's a wonder they'll be able to fit everything into the last few episodes. When it all comes to an end will we have one ruler sitting on the Iron Throne? We'll begin to find out whenreturns on April 14th.