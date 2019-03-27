'The Tomorrow Man' Trailer: John Lithgow And Blythe Danner Look Towards The Future





Danner stars alongside John Lithgow in the indie dramedy about a small-town guy and doomsday prepper who meets the woman of his dreams while shopping for groceries. He's preparing for the apocalypse, she's a hoarder; both are outsiders who seem to be readying themselves for something that may not come.



Here's the official synopsis: Ed Hemsler spends his life preparing for a disaster that may never come. Ronnie Meisner spends her life shopping for things she may never use. In a small town somewhere in America, these two people will try to find love while trying not to get lost in each other’s stuff.





The film marks the feature debut of writer/director Noble Jones, best known for his music video work for Taylor Swift. The Tomorrow Man hits theaters on May 22nd and co-stars Katie Aselton, Derek Cecil, Sophie Thatcher, and Eve Harlow.





The Sundance Film Festival has been very good to Blythe Danner in recent years. Better put, Blythe Danner has been very good for Sundance. With, andall earning raves at the festival, Danner found similar acclaim this year with, which Bleecker Street quickly snatched up the rights to.