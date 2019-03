'The Suicide Squad' Is James Gunn's "Priority" And A "Total Reboot"

Talk about hitting fans with one left hook after another last week. In the span of a few days Marvel gave us the debut of, a newtrailer, and the astonishing news that James Gunn had been rehired to direct. Damn, son! And while it's definitely worth getting excited that Gunn is back after his firing caused such an uproar with fans, let's not forget that he already has a major superhero movie to tackle first over at the Distinguished Competition.Gunn is still attached to write and direct, and according to DCEU producer Peter Safran it's going to be taking all of his attention for the time being. He tells Joblo ...Recently we heard that Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 isn't being labeled a sequel , with Warner Bros. treating the word with such fear you'd think it might summon Candyman. Safran echoes this in regards to Gunn's film, calling it a total reboot...It's a little bit easier to make that claim aboutconsidering it may feature an all-new cast, including the recasting of Will Smith's Deadshot. Overall, I think it's just semantics. If they exist within the DCEU they are sequels, whether called that or not.With so much crossover between actors and directors between the DCEU and MCU, the idea of their being some kind of rivalry between the studios is sillier than ever. Safran hopes Gunn directing movies for both companies will be a way to move beyond competition between them...opens August 6th 2021.has yet to gain a date but I wouldn't expect to see it until late 2022 or maybe even 2023.