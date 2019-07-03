3/07/2019
'The Suicide Squad' Characters Possibly Revealed, Including A Role Just For Dave Bautista
The Suicide Squad is back, albeit not as you remember them. With the hiring of James Gunn, the followup to 2016's Oscar-winning supervillain flick was deemed a soft reboot rather than a sequel, with possibly nobody returning from the original cast. It's already looking as if Deadshot will resemble Idris Elba rather than Will Smith, while Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn appears to be in, depending on which day of the week it is. Now a new report from Collider has info on the other DC Comics villains to join the team, and basically only true nerds are going to know most of these folks.
Okay, so the most recognizable new character would be King Shark, the anthropomorphic shark who has appeared in episodes of The Flash TV series. He has all of the abilities of a shark, as well as superhuman strength, durability, and the ability to regrow lost limbs.
Next up is Peacemaker aka Christopher Smith, a pacifist so dedicated to peace that he's willing to commit acts of violence to achieve it. Basically, he's like a lot of other terrorists who claim to be doing the same. What makes him interesting in this case is that Gunn included this role specifically for Dave Bautista, who has expressed a desire to join the film after the director's firing from Guardians of the Galaxy 3. If Bautista keeps flapping his gums and Disney fires him, this could be where the actor ends up.
Others include Batman villain Ratcatcher, who, as you probably guessed, can communicate with and control vermin. And surely for comedic value there's Polka-Dot Man, whose suit is covered in bizarre polka dots that can be used as weapons.
While the source is usually pretty solid, take this as a rumor for now. By the sound of this lineup, I have my doubts of Robbie's Harley Quinn being a part of it, at least not in a major way. Possibly a cameo? Nor is it looking very good for Jai Courtney as Boomerang, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, or Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg. Until somebody at Warner Bros. makes this stuff official we can't do much but speculate.
The Suicide Squad opens August 6th 2021.