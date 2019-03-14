3/14/2019
'The Sopranos' Prequel Gets A New Title And A Fall 2020 Release Date
At this point you've been waiting twelve years for a movie based on HBO's iconic mob drama series, The Sopranos, so what's waiting a little while longer? David Chase's prequel The Many Saints of Newark may have appeared to be a movie arriving this year, but Warner Bros. has decided to release it late in 2020, meaning it will miss the 20th anniversary of the show's debut.
Now simply-titled Newark, the film will open on September 25th 2020. The change in title is a wise idea, and should make it easier to attract non-Sopranos moviegoers. The release date puts it right on the cusp of awards season, which suggests some confidence the film will be pretty good.
Set in the 1960s, Newark follows the childhood of young Tony Soprano and the crime family he would eventually become the head of, as they deal with growing tensions with African-Americans. James Gandolfini's son Michael will play Tony Soprano, while Alessandro Nivola is Dickie Moltisanti, Tony's mentor and a major influence in his life. The film is directed by Alan Taylor with Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Billy Magnussen, and Corey Stoll co-starring. [Deadline]