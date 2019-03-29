'The Silence' Trailer: Kiernan Shipka And Stanley Tucci Enter A Quiet Place For Netflix

What's with Netflix and all theseknockoffs?may have turned out pretty great and one of the network's most watched movies, but it skews a little familiar to John Krasinski's hit horror. Now they've got another with, but with a cast that includes Stanley Tucci and's Kierna Shipka, it should be able to stand on its own.In short,is another movie about people terrorized by flying creatures that hunt by sound. Shipka plays a teen who....is deaf....huh, yeah, that really does sound familiar. It ends there, though, as one thingdoesn't have is a cult looking to exploit the girl's other heightened senses. Whoa.The film is directed by John R. Leonetti, best known for directingspinoff,. Also in the cast are Shipka's Chilling Adventures co-star Miranda Otto, John Corbett, Kate Trotter, and Kyle Breitkopf.hits Netflix on April 10th.