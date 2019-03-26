'The Professor And The Madman' Trailer: Mel Gibson And Sean Penn Define The English Language

Chances are you won't see Mel Gibson doing much press for. While he stars in the film and serves as a producer, he was engaged in a legal dispute with another production company that very nearly derailed any hopes of a release. Fortunately, the bizarre story of the Oxford Dictionary's origin will be told in a couple of months, and here's the latest trailer.Gibson stars alongside Sean Penn, a duo that would've meant huge box office back in the day. Now they're almost an asterisk in the movie they're headlining, which follows the titular professor and a convicted murder who collaborated on defining the English language. The film co-stars Steve Coogan, Natalie Dormer, Jennifer Ehle, and Ioan Gruffudd while director Farhad Safinia had his name taken off the project. Doesn't bode well, does it?Here's the official synopsis:hits theaters and VOD on May 10th.