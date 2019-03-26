3/26/2019
'The Perfect Date' Trailer: Noah Centineo Is A Junior Gigolo In Netflix's Latest Teen Rom-Com
It didn't take Noah Centineo long to become Netflix's newest heartthrob. The star of To All the Boys I've Before, its upcoming sequel, as well as Sierra Burgess is a Loser is basically a cottage industry unto himself in the streaming service. And now he's got another rom-com for them, The Perfect Date, which has a new trailer.
Centineo plays the hilariously-named Brooks Rattigan, a young guy with the brains to attend any college he wants but not the money to do it. That is until he discovers his talent for playing the perfect boyfriend to any girl rich enough to employ his services. So he's basically a junior league gigolo, although I'm sure he's got a heart of gold.
The film hits Netflix on April 12th and co-stars Laura Marano, Odiseas Georgiadis, Matt Walsh, and Camila Mendes.
Here's the synopsis followed by the trailer: Brooks Rattigan (Noah Centineo) has the academic chops to get into his dream Ivy League school, but what he’s missing is an outstanding extracurricular — and the money. When he seizes on an opportunity to make some extra cash by posing as the boyfriend of a self-assured, combat boot-loving girl named Celia Lieberman (Laura Marano), he finds he has a knack for being the perfect stand-in. Together with his programmer friend Murph (Odiseas Georgiadis), Brooks launches an app selling himself as a plus-one for all occasions. Along the way, he meets the girl of his dreams (Camila Mendes). But when business starts to boom, Brooks must reassess everything he was once sure of.