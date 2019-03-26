'The Perfect Date' Trailer: Noah Centineo Is A Junior Gigolo In Netflix's Latest Teen Rom-Com

It didn't take Noah Centineo long to become Netflix's newest heartthrob. The star of, its upcoming sequel, as well asis basically a cottage industry unto himself in the streaming service. And now he's got another rom-com for them,, which has a new trailer.Centineo plays the hilariously-named Brooks Rattigan, a young guy with the brains to attend any college he wants but not the money to do it. That is until he discovers his talent for playing the perfect boyfriend to any girl rich enough to employ his services. So he's basically a junior league gigolo, although I'm sure he's got a heart of gold.The film hits Netflix on April 12th and co-stars Laura Marano, Odiseas Georgiadis, Matt Walsh, and Camila Mendes.Here's the synopsis followed by the trailer: