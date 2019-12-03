The Manson Girls Kill For Love In The First 'Charlie Says' Trailer

The story of Charles Manson and the murder of Sharon Tate has been told many times, and will be again later this year in Quentin Tarantino's, but a very different look at the killing will beat it to theaters by months.focuses less on Manson, instead turning its attention to the women who were willing to kill in his name.StarringHannah Murray as Leslie Van Houten, Sosie Bacon as Patricia Krenwinkel, Marianne Rendon as Susan Atkins, and Matt Smith as the titular cult leader, the film follows the women as they recount to a sympathetic listener their actions and the forces that led up to them.Here's the synopsis:Who better to direct it than Mary Harron, who introduced the world to Christian Bale's iconic serial killer in? Also starring Merritt Wever, Suki Waterhouse, Annabeth Gish, Chace Crawford, and Kayli Carter,opens May 10th.