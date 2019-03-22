Taika Waititi May Voice Bounty Hunter IG-88 In 'The Mandalorian'

director Taika Waititi has a very distinct voice, which we got to hear when he voiced rocky gladiator Korg. We already knew Waititi would be taking his directorial skills over to Disney+ for an episode of, but it appears he'll also be voicing one of the most notorious bounty hunters in the known galaxy.showrunner Jon Favreau posted the below image on Instagram, showing Waititi doing some voiceover work while an image of bounty hunter droid IG-88 is on the screen. It's not exactly confirmation of Waititi's role, and could be a clever ruse by Favreau, but what would be the point? Pretty sure this is exactly what it looks like.Others in the cast include star Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, and Carl Weathers. Bryce Dallas Howard, Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, and Rick Famuyiwa will also be directing episodes of the series when it finally debuts on Disney+, probably next year.