Sylvester Stallone Returns For 'Rambo: Last Blood' This September

The war isn't over for Sylvester Stallone's troubled war hero, John Rambo, but it finally comes to an end (We'll see about that) with. Lionsgate has finally revealed the action flick will hit theaters on September 20th.The date makes sense. It's been more than a decade since the fourth installment,, which avoided the year's biggest hits by opening in January. Lionsgate is doing the same thing here, setting the date right after the summer blockbusters but before the awards season cranks into high gear.picks up where the prior film left off, and finds Rambo working on a ranch until he's forced to cross into Mexico and take on a dangerous cartel that has kidnapped a friend's daughter. Adrian Grunberg is behind the camera, with Paz Vega, Adriana Barraza, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, and Yvette Monreal co-starring.