Surprise! New 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer Brings Captain Marvel Into The Fight

Surprise! Marvel has just dropped one epic trailer for, and this one shows off a little bit more than the earlier teaser did. What's key about this one is the timing, as it comes after the massive box office debut of, a character we know will play a crucial role in the fight against Thanos. Since everybody knows that, it leaves them free to show the first footage of her in alongside the rest of the team.But first, the trailer takes a look back to the beginnings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the formation of the Avengers. Walking us down memory lane with Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor, it all sets up their need to make one final stand against Thanos out of respect for everyone who died at his hand. While this trailer is still pretty bleak, the arrival of Captain Marvel is a ray of hope. Plus they all get pretty cool spacesuits at the end, so I guess they'll be flying off with her for a big cosmic battle against the purple Eternal.hits theaters on April 26th!