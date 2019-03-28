Stunning 'Godzilla: King Of The Monsters' Trailer Goes "Over The Rainbow"





Set to a darkly playful rendition of "Over the Rainbow", the footage focuses heavily on Godzilla's towering foes Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah as they unleash beautiful destruction. Meanwhile, the human characters played by Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, and Bradley Whitford are just happy to have Godzilla on their side because the alternative would be disaster.





This may be the best trailer yet and guarantees we're going to get one Hell of a gorgeous flick. Let's just hope the action lives up to expectations.





Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens May 31st 2019: Check out the synopsis and the trailer below!





Following the global success of “Godzilla” and “Kong: Skull Island” comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse: “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history.

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.





There's a good chancedirector Michael Dougherty is unfamiliar to you, but give his previous moviea shot. The horror-comedy manages to have some fun with a murderous Christmas creature terrorizing a family over the holidays, and judging by the tongue-in-cheek tone of thesequel's new trailer he's going to make apocalyptic destruction a damned good time, as well.