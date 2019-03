'Stuber' First Images: Dave Bautista And Kumail Nanjiani Are An Unlikely Tag Team

Dave Bautista recently made his return to the WWE, beating the crap out of his former mentor, the legendary Ric Flair, and setting up a WrestleMania match with Triple H. Clearly, he's got some time on his hands and something that needs promoting. With noflicks on the way, Bautista will be hoping to attract attention for, the action-comedy that has him tagging up with's Kumail Nanjiani.The unlikely pair are seen in the first look at, a buddy film that finds Bautista as a rogue cop and Nanjiani as an Uber driver, much like he was in. He isn't playing the same character, is he, namely himself? Nah, he's playing a guy named Stu, who gets recruited into helping Bautista's character Vic Manning stop a vicious killer. Why would a guy who looks like Manning ever need Stu's help? Because Manning just had Lasik eye surgery and isn't allowed to drive. I've been there, it sucks for a while.Bautista explains to EW ...He continues by describing Stu as the ultimate good guy who doesn't want a bad Uber rating...is directed by Michael Dowse () and has a terrific supporting cast that includes Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Mira Sorvino, and The Raid's Iko Uwais, which is giving me flashes of a Bautista/Uwais showdown. The film will debut at SXSW and hit theaters on July 12th.