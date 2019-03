'Star Wars': Mark Hamill Is Still Disgruntled And Won't Shut Up About It

Does anybody interview Mark Hamill about anything that isn't Star Wars? I mean, I know they do but it doesn't seem like it. Take this most recent interview with Den of Geek which is for the History series, but of course, it turns to Star Wars. For a while it looked as if Hamill was done crapping on the franchise, having dropped his pants on it for months after. But it turns out he's still got a lot to say about the shit he doesn't like and what he would do different...Well, he got the "self-centered" part right. This may be the wrong analogy, but Hamill reminds me of legendary pro wrestler Bret "The Hitman" Hart, who got so invested in his character that he rejected any ideas that he didn't personally agree with, and it led to his firing ultimately. Hamill doesn't seem to be able to cope with Luke Skywalker dying, or really anything that Rian Johnson did.He continues...Hamill continues by referencing a specific disagreement he had with Johnson, and in this case he was given the freedom to do something about it. But rather than be grateful about that, Hamill takes a particular line of dialogue fromand turns it into an attack on Johnson's motives going in...Y'know, at this point I've got nothing left to say aboutor Hamill's continued grumbling about it. Whatever his thoughts, the Skywalker saga continues/concludes withon December 20th.