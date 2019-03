'Short Term 12' Director Destin Daniel Cretton Will Take On Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Movie

Diversity, thy name is Marvel. Following on the heels ofand, an Asian superstar was next on Marvel's list, and back in December we learned that the Master of Kung Fu himself, Shang-Chi, would be the hero to kick through that glass barrier. Now Marvel is doing what they do best and hiring a rising star filmmaker who can make his name on the project:director Destin Daniel Cretton.Cretton has been hired to direct, which we know will be penned by Asian-American screenwriter Dave Callaham. This is interesting for a few reasons but let's start with Marvel following a similar template as, hiring up 'n coming talent behind and in front of the camera who can tap into the culture of the central character and the film's cast.We've been huge advocates of Cretton on the site as his breakout film,, is a huge favorite of just about everybody here. And one has to wonder if Cretton's connection to other Marvel stars played a role in his hiring.was led by's Brie Larson in the performance that really set up her eventual Oscar win. He would go on to direct her again in, which was less successful but a solid effort. Currently, Cretton is working with's Michael B. Jordan on the legal drama, which also features Larson.No release date has been set but Marvel hason the fast track, and the next step will be finding their titular kung fu master. [ Deadline