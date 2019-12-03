Rupert Wyatt Blames 'Gambit' Delays On 'Fantastic Four', Which Josh Trank Can Now Laugh About

Hold my beer. — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) March 10, 2019

Suddenly there's a lot ofnews out there. Nothing about a new movie or anything, I think it's still way too soon for that, but the disastrous 2015 film by Josh Trank that has made that franchise untouchable. On the one hand, the one Marvel movie that couldn't make money was so bad it killed Fox's plans for, while on the other Trank seems to be able to laugh at his failure now. Acceptance is the last stage of the recovery, after all.Let's start with, which previously-attached director Rupert Wyatt blamesand its box office failure for basically giving Fox cold feet. Look,'s production woes are well-documented and don't need to be rehashed here, but this is a new piece to the puzzle if he's telling the truth. Wyatt tells Comics Beat...He concluded...Sodefinitely isn't happening under Fox, but Disney could revive with Tatum still on board, especially since he hasn't done any Marvel stuff yet.Meanwhile, it seems Josh Trank has finally turned the corner and accepted how awful hisreally was. You may recall that he was the subject of a great deal of scrutiny during filming, with many saying he had a complete meltdown on set. The film cost over $150M, minus marketing, yet only earned $168M. WORLDWIDE. Most Marvel movies make that shit in a weekend. And remember, this movie had Michael B. Jordan in it. Still couldn't make bank.Anyway, Trank has bounced back and is finishing up on his next film,, which stars Tom Hardy as Al Capone. Maybe it's having moved on to something new, but Trank seems to have found a way to laugh at himself and, first by replaying "Gladly" when a fan asked him to support a GoFundMe that would digitally erase the film from existence.But the best came after the monumental opening weekend by, which was so big it gotdirector Joseph Kahn to tweet that "No superhero movie fails."Oh yeah? You sure about that, bro? Trank, who seems to be looking out for chances to body his own movie, replied to Kahn with "Hold my beer."I love that the guy has grown a sense of humor about this. For a while it looked like his career might be over but he has recovered and making light of the situation. Nobody will ask him to make another superhero movie, but he probably wouldn't accept the offer if they did.