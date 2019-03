Producer Says 'Bumblebee' And 'Transformers' Sequels Will Feature "More Bayhem", Maybe A Love Story

was a breath of fresh air to the Transformers universe. By ditching the excesses and telling a simpler story of a girl and her robot friend, the Amblin-style film touched audiences in a way none of Michael Bay's films ever did. While the Autobot's origin story was seen as a chance to reboot the franchise, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has made it clear that a core Transformers sequel is still happening alongside's further adventures. And if you think that means Bay's influence will no longer be felt, think again.Speaking with Collider , di Bonaventura saysandsequels will be, addinginto the mix. He goes on to say that despite the accolades heaped on, there was still an imbalance for fans, as some wanted more action while others appreciated the injection of heart...He continues...This sounds like a bad idea, and like di Bonaventura is ignoring what madegreat, which is that it's nothing like a Michael Bay movie. I get it; he looks at the film's numbers and sees that it "only" made $459M worldwide, the lowest of the franchise, and thinks fans were missing the 'Bayhem" they were accustomed to. But I think he's missing a crucial point, which is that audiences turned against that style with, andwas undoubtedly affected by those who have given up on the entire franchise.Another part of the producer's attempt to balance out the increase in action is to possibly introduce a robot-on-robot romance. That's right, we're talking Transformers love story, kiddies!So no sex? Boooooo. There go the fuel-injection jokes. Anyway, the idea of a romance between Transformers isn't that crazy. Certain Transformers have been known to be more than just battlefield comrades. Optimus Prime's lady love Elita One was with him during one of Megatron's earliest attacks, and the female Autobot known as Arcee has been shown to be in a love triangle with Hot Rod and Springer.