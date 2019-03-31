3/31/2019
Podcast: Reviews of DUMBO, HOTEL MUMBAI, and more! Plus, Jordan Peele Stirs Controversy!
This week's Cinema Royale is loaded up with reviews, so I had to ask AwardsCircuit.com's Karen Peterson to join me on breaking 'em all down! First up, Disney soars back into theaters with Tim Burton's DUMBO! Is the flying elephant with the jumbo ears as magical now as he once was?
Plus we'll take a look at the gripping true-life thriller HOTEL MUMBAI starring Dev Patel and Armie Hammer, and prison drama THE MUSTANG starring Matthias Schoenaerts, Jason Mitchell, and Bruce Dern.
Finally, I'll give my thoughts on Jordan Peele's comments about hiring white male leads, and why he was right to say what he did.
