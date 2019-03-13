Podcast: CAPTAIN MARVEL To The Rescue! The Suicide Squad reboot! #SnyderCut, and More!



Was there any doubt what we'd be talking about on this week's show? But is CAPTAIN MARVEL the hero audiences want to see save the day? Is Marvel's first solo female lead all that it deserves to be? I'll be joined by Jeff Lyles of Lyles' Movie Files and Mae Abdulbaki to break it all down. Plus, James Gunn's THE SUICIDE SQUAD is shaping up to be something entirely different; Marvel's BLACK WIDOW is casting up, and there's a #SnyderCut out there, ya'll !