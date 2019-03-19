'Photograph' Trailer: Another Romantic Snapshot From 'The Lunchbox' Director

Ritesh Batra's directorial debutwas one of my favorite movies of 2013, with the Mumbai-born filmmaker moving on to much bigger things with 2017's. That film was yet another romance about two people whose lives intersect at just the right moment, only this time Batra had legendary Hollywood actors Robert Redford and Jane Fonda to work with. Now Batra returns to his home country with his latest,, which looks to be right in the director's wheelhouse.SYNOPSIS:The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra, and was quickly picked up by Amazon Studios after its well-received debut at Sundance. They plan to releaseon May 17th.