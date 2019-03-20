'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio Faces Bruce Lee In Quentin Tarantino's Latest

It really hasn't been that long since Quentin Tarantino's, but it feels like a lifetime. The divisive director is back with his latest, the '60s era, which would be the 9th of the 10 films he's promised to complete before retiring. I don't think anybody believes that, but hey, we'll see. The long-awaited first trailer has arrived and it's got two of the biggest stars in the world, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, trying to prove they can make it in Hollywood.We don't know a heck of a lot about the story since this is one of the rare times a Tarantino script hasn't been passed around for months, but DiCaprio plays a TV Western star with Pitt as his able load-carrying stuntman as they try to move into feature films. Set in 1969, it also includes the story of Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie and seen in a kitschy dance number, who happens to be a victim of the Manson Family. We even get to see DiCaprio have a showdown with Bruce Lee, the latter played by Mike Moh.The cast also includes Bruce Dern, Damian Lewis, Al Pacino, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Lena Dunham, Dakota Fanning and many more. It's a movie about Hollywood, how can Tarantino not chock this thing full of celebrity cameos?opens July 26th.