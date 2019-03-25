New 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Posters Have Spidey Visiting European Landmarks

Tom Holland is usually pretty terrible at keeping secrets, but after teasing something big for this morning he managed to hold on to this one pretty tight. Unfortunately, fan hopes he was teasing a new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer were dashed, and they'll have to settle for a trio of posters.
The film finds Peter Parker and his schoolmates on an extended European vacation, and these new posters feature Spidey in iconic poses on familiar landmarks including Big Ben in London, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, and the Venice Grand Canal.
Holland wrote to his Instagram, "I thought I’d kickstart your week with a little spidey action. Spider-man far from home hits theatres July 5th and it’s his craziest ride yet. #spidermanfarfromhome"
Joining Holland in the cast are Jake Gyllenhaal as the villain Mysterio, although he may not be such a bad guy this time around, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, along with most of the original cast. Jon Watts is also back as director.
SYNOPSIS: “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”