New 'Shazam!' Trailer Teases A Light-Hearted Connection To The DCEU

Warner Bros. continues to try and figure out the future of their DC Comics films, but one mandate has become very clear: "less grim 'n gritty." They've found greatest success withand, two standalone movies that emphasized the fun of the comic book experience, something that was sorely missing from their earliest attempts. And that light-hearted tone continues with, which has just debuted a new trailer featuring Zachary Levi as the titular superhero.Levi fits into the muscular suit of Shazam, but his civilian identity of Billy Batson is played by Asher Angel, a foster kid who gains incredible powers from an irritable wizard. What unfolds is like the costumed version of Big, with Batson figuring out what it means to be a hero while still very much in the mindset of a kid. This trailer gives us more of a look at Shazam figuring out his powers, his nemesis Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong), while loose connections to the DCEU (Batman!!!!) are everywhere.Here's the synopsis:Directed by David F. Sandberg,strikes theaters on April 5th.