3/04/2019
'New Mutants' Reshoots Still Haven't Happened, Disney+ Debut Seems Likely
The timing of the next two X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, couldn't be less ideal as the entire franchise is in limbo due to the approaching Fox/Disney deal. Once that happens, all bets are off as to its future, and it's possible these are the final films we'll see of the X-Men as we've previously known them. The biggest question mark right now is The New Mutants, which has been delayed multiple times due to the need for major reshoots, but according to a new report from THR those reshoots have yet to occur.
After the first trailer arrived and there was some enthusiasm over the horror tone from writer/director Josh Boone, reshoots were ordered to expand on that further. But as of today those reshoots haven't been ordered, which is why we've seen the release date pushed back repeatedly. Currently the film is due to open on August 2nd, but the big question hovering over it is whether that will be a theatrical release.
Rumors surfaced some weeks back that New Mutants could head to Hulu, seeing as Marvel has a good working relationship with the streaming service. But now it's looking as if a Disney+ debut is more likely, bypassing theatrical altogether. The report says Josh Boone remains in full control of the film, for whatever that's worth. If nothing's happening with it, who cares if he has control? The decision is ultimately up to Fox or Disney, and I imagine that's the reason things have gone stagnant. Fox doesn't want to pay a bunch of money on a film that won't open under their banner, and Marvel is taking a wait-and-see approach.
The New Mutants is an X-Men spinoff featuring younger mutant charges under the guidance of Professor Charles Xavier, although James McAvoy isn't part of the cast. Anya Taylor-Joy, who knows as little as the rest of us about the film's release plans, plays Magik aka Illyana Rasputin, Charlie Heaton play Cannonball aka Samuel Guthrie, Henry Zaga is Sunspot aka Roberto DaCosta, Maisie Williams is Wolfsbane aka Rahne Sinclair, Blu Hunt is Danielle Moonstar, and Alice Braga is Cecilia Reyes.