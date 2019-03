'New Mutants': Maisie Williams Has No Clue "When The F**k It's Gonna Come Out"

When Anya Taylor-Joy basically shrugged off questions about the fate of Fox's, we should've taken it as a sign that nobody knew anything. So that her co-star Maisie Williams would also express frustration at her ignorance of the X-Men spinoff's future should come as no surprise.The actress, speaking with Rolling Stone ahead of the finalseason, had this to say when asked whenmight be opening now that it falls under Disney's umbrella...Williams also confirmed those planned reshoots with director Josh Boone to make the movie scarier never actually happened. They fell under a really cloudy time when Fox wasn't willing to invest more money in a movie they wouldn't control much longer, and now it's too early in Disney's ownership for them to have made a final decision. Socould be in this holding pattern for weeks or months. Shit, we may never see the damn thing. Rumors have persisted that it may be released on Hulu or another streaming service, possibly Disney+.For now,is supposed to open on August 2nd, but does anybody believe that? Williams doesn't sound all that confident, adding