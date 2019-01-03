3/01/2019
New 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer Hypes The Full IMAX Experience
My friends and I have a tradition; anytime a major film plays on IMAX we make sure to see it on the gigantic screen at the Udvar Hazy Center. You can bet we'll be doing the same for Avengers: Endgame, which has a brand new trailer touting just how much more you get from seeing it in IMAX rather than a standard screen.
Set side-by-side the differences are obvious. For the extra ticket cost you're getting more than 26% more movie, which the Russo Brothers formatted especially for the full IMAX experience...
Directors Joe and Anthony Russo utilized the ALEXA IMAX 65mm camera to film AVENGERS: ENDGAME. It is a next-generation revolutionary 2D digital camera developed through a partnership between ARRI and IMAX for use by today’s leading filmmakers working in the IMAX® format. The camera, when combined with IMAX’s digital re-mastering process, delivers the highest level of digital image capture and playback resulting in stunning lifelike images with pristine clarity, incredibly fine detail, vivid colors and a higher dynamic range for superior contrast. This camera is no stranger to the world of superheroes as it was first used by the Russo Brothers to shoot the airport battle sequence of CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR, and again for AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (in its entirety).
There are a bunch of IMAX screens here in the DC area but for the true experience, the mind-boggling brain-smashing experience, the best places to go are the Smithsonian Airbus Udvar Hazy Center in Chantilly, or the Lockheed Martin IMAX in DC. For real, you should check out these theaters even when they aren't showing studio blockbusters. They have great films designed for IMAX that play all the time. I just got back from seeing Apollo 11 and let me tell you, it was damned breath-taking.
Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th.