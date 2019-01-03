New 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer Hypes The Full IMAX Experience

My friends and I have a tradition; anytime a major film plays on IMAX we make sure to see it on the gigantic screen at the Udvar Hazy Center. You can bet we'll be doing the same for, which has a brand new trailer touting just how much more you get from seeing it in IMAX rather than a standard screen.Set side-by-side the differences are obvious. For the extra ticket cost you're getting more than 26% more movie, which the Russo Brothers formatted especially for the full IMAX experience...There are a bunch of IMAX screens here in the DC area but for the true experience, the mind-boggling brain-smashing experience, the best places to go are the Smithsonian Airbus Udvar Hazy Center in Chantilly, or the Lockheed Martin IMAX in DC. For real, you should check out these theaters even when they aren't showing studio blockbusters. They have great films designed for IMAX that play all the time. I just got back from seeingand let me tell you, it was damned breath-taking.opens April 26th.