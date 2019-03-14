New 'Avengers: Endgame' Poster Credits Everyone But Danai Gurira, And People Are Pissed

Oops. Hey, even Marvel makes mistakes, but this one is not something we'd expect from them. So you've probably watched the new Avengers: Endgame trailer a thousand times like the rest of us. You may have also seen the new poster that came along with it. Hopefully you noticed it right at the top of our post, because that's what it's there for. And you may have even looked it over, seen pretty much every single character in the movie represented, and moved on. But if you look a little closer, you'll see that Marvel failed to credit someone who is very visible in the middle of that mass of superhero madness.
Danai Gurira, who plays the popular character Okoye in the Best Picture nominee Black Panther, is featured on the cover with all of the other Avengers. That's pretty cool in and of itself because Gurira has come such a long way to be included in such an all-star jam, but Marvel totally forgot to credit her on the poster.
Okay, so with that many characters you could say a mistake is acceptable, but literally everyone else on the image gets a credit. Everyone. Even Bradley Cooper, who merely voices Rocket, gets a credit. Now, I don't think this was a deliberate action because Gurira is a woman of color, but it's such a bad look that the only one on the poster doesn't get a mention.
While it could be argued she's the least famous person there (well, except for Karen Gillan), that point is tempered by having everyone but her credited. Would it have been such a big deal to have thirteen names on the poster instead of twelve? Come on, man.
I'm not going to list all of the tweets hammering Marvel over this, but here's one from someone I respect.
BLACK PANTHER star Danai Gurira is the only actor pictured whose name isn’t billed at the top. Her image is larger than some actors who do get that billing. The only one from the franchise’s best and most profitable movie, and yet? @MarvelStudios, this isn’t difficult. Fix this. https://t.co/22miymysgj— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 14, 2019