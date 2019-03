Netflix Lines Up Will Ferrell, Taraji P. Henson, And Ed Helms For New Comedy Films

Netflix is coming off their biggest awards season yet with the multiple Oscars earned by Alfonso Cuaron's Roma, and while they have made at least one high-profile enemy in their march to success, it isn't stopping them from scoring big names for future projects. Adam Sandler may have the market cornered on the streamer's major comedy output, it could be overshadowed by the arrival of Will Ferrell, Taraji P. Henson, and Ed Helms who have two comedies on the way.First up, Ferrell is joining withdirector David Dobkin for. This is a project that was actually revealed last year , but it's the addition of Dobkin that takes it to the next step. The film is based on the international Eurovision Song Contest, a singing competition that has aired around the world since 1956 and featured such hit-makers as Celine Dion and ABBA. Ferrell will star, produce, and co-write the script with's Andrew Steele. [ Variety Next, Taraji P. Henson and Ed Helms will star in, which Helms will also produce. Directed by Michael Dowse (), the story by Shane McCarthy followsThe Golden Globe-winningstar was most recently seen in the comedy, and has civil rights dramanext month. Helms was part of last year's ensemble comedy,, and was at Sundance as part of the premiering dark comedy. [ Deadline