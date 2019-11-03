3/11/2019
'Mouse Guard' Casts Andy Serkis And Thomas Brodie-Sangster As Noble Rodent Warriors
Andy Serkis' motion-capture work in everything from Lord of the Rings to King Kong and War for the Planet of the Apes is so good it has people talking about creating a special Oscars category so he and others can be recognized. After directing last year's Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, Serkis will get back in front of the camera for Mouse Guard, which has the potential to be the next great comic book adaptation that has nothing to do with Marvel.
Mouse Guard is based on the award-winning graphic novel series by David Peterson, which follows a group of noble mouse warriors who protect their people from predators and other outside threats. Think Knights of the Roundtable, only as mice. Serkis will play team blacksmith, Midnight, who eventually steals a powerful weapon and turns against his own kind. Joining Serkis will be Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Lieam, one of the youngest members of the team.
Brodie-Sangster's casting makes this a reunion with his Maze Runner director, Wes Ball, whose brilliant visual eye largely powered that surprise hit franchise. He'll look to do it again with Mouse Guard, which has a script by Rogue One's Gary Whitta and is produced by The Batman director Matt Reeves. Filming later this year.