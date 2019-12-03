3/12/2019
Morgan Freeman Joins 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' Sequel
Finally, we're getting the Samuel L. Jackson and Morgan Freeman we've too long been denied. Freeman is the latest addition to The Hitman's Bodyguard sequel, joining the returning Jackson, Ryan Reynolds, and Salma Hayek.
No word on Freeman's role, but we can assume he won't be voicing God or anything like that, although you might hear a lot of "Holy shit!!" considering the previous film's profanity-laced brand of humor. Once again penned by Tom O'Connor and directed by Patrick Hughes, the story takes heads to the Amalfi Coast for a new mission with Reynolds, Jackson, and Hayek's characters.
The previous title for the sequel was The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, and that may still be the case although it isn't mentioned in Deadline's report. If so, we may have an idea of the plot. Perhaps Freeman's character has targeted Hayek's character, necessitating the need for a bodyguard once again?