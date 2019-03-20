3/20/2019
Michael B. Jordan And 'Kong: Skull Island' Director Are Teaming On A New Monster Movie
Pegging down where Michael B. Jordan will pop up next is proving difficult, as he's starring in everything from Black Panther to Creed II to HBO's Fahrenheit 451, while setting up his own projects such as courtroom drama Just Mercy. Now he's headed back into genre territory for an original monster movie that will pair him up with Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts.
Yes please.
THR reports the duo will team up on a "creature feature" set in the director's hometown of Detroit and based on his original idea. The untitled monster movie will find Jordan pulling double duty as star and producer, while a screenwriter is still being sought.
Jordan has become quite the prolific force of late, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. He's producing and starring in the upcoming Netflix sci-fi series Raising Dion, and is the top voice on the animated Gen:Lock web series. Vogt-Roberts is still attached to a Metal Gear Solid movie although there's been little movement on it.