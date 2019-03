Michael B. Jordan And 'Kong: Skull Island' Director Are Teaming On A New Monster Movie

Pegging down where Michael B. Jordan will pop up next is proving difficult, as he's starring in everything fromtoto HBO's1, while setting up his own projects such as courtroom drama. Now he's headed back into genre territory for an original monster movie that will pair him up withdirector Jordan Vogt-Roberts.Yes please. THR reports the duo will team up on a "creature feature" set in the director's hometown of Detroit and based on his original idea. The untitled monster movie will find Jordan pulling double duty as star and producer, while a screenwriter is still being sought.Jordan has become quite the prolific force of late, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. He's producing and starring in the upcoming Netflix sci-fi series, and is the top voice on the animatedweb series. Vogt-Roberts is still attached to amovie although there's been little movement on it.