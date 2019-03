Matt Smith Shoots Down 'Star Wars 9' Rumor, Talks Role In Sony's 'Morbius'

Matt Smith is out doing press for his biopic which he's excellent in , but the former Doctor Who has much bigger films drawing attention away from that one. Last year he was reported to have joined the cast of Star Wars: Episode 9 , which was hardly the first time he'd been rumored to join J.J. Abrams in a galaxy far far away . And it turns out that neither time was accurate, as Smith's comments to the LA Times make clear.Smith responded when asked directly if he'd be seen in Episode 9.Lucasfilm never got around to confirming Smith's casting, and it's possible he was reluctant to leap into another big franchise after the disastrous. Then again, Smith has become part of another possible blockbuster series of movies, Sony'sthe Living Vampire, and he talked about why he wanted to be a part of that one...Smith stars opposite Jared Leto, taking the role of villain Luxias Crown. Playing bad guys has become a regular thing for Smith lately. He'll play Charles Manson later this year in IFC's. Also upcoming for Smith is a role in(my early review here ), in which he plays journalist Martin Bright who helped expose the British government's secret spying program during the run up to the Iraq invasion.