Mark Hamill Will Lend His Crazy Voice To Chucky In The 'Child's Play' Reboot

I don't know if anybody is really excited about this newreboot, but this may change their tune.legend Mark Hamill will be providing the voice of the killer doll, and if it's half as maniacal as the actor's take on the Joker it should be pretty insane.Here's Hamill's announcement over on Twitter:Pretty cool, although I'm sure Hamill will continue to getquestions during interviews for it.Anyway, thiswon't share continuity with the original franchise that is currently seven movies long. It won't series creator Don Mancini and Hamill is replacing Brad Dourif as the longtime voice of Chucky. But what it does have is a cast that includes Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry, which is even more reason to at least be interested in seeing how it turns out.hits theaters on June 21st with Lars Klevberg directing.