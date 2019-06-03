'Maleficent 2' Poster Reveals New Release Date, Title, And Angelina Jolie's Wings

Disney has cornered so much of the Hollywood landscape with, Marvel, their assortment of live-action remakes, and future streaming service, that you forget stuff likeis quietly waiting in the wings. Quite literally, in this case, as a brand new poster for the long-awaited sequel shows off Angelina Jolie's wings, plus reveals the film's new title and release date.Newly-titled, it has seen its release date bumped up seven months from May 2020 to October 18th 2019. As if this year wasn't crowded enough! The new title is interesting, though, as the 2014 movie went out of its way to convince us the Sleeping Beauty villain wasn't REALLY evil, just kinda misunderstood. The sequel takes place years later and "continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen (Elle Fanning), as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within."Joachim Rønning () is behind the camera for this one, with Harris Dickinson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, and Robert Lindsay added to the cast. Coming back to reprise their roles are Imelda Staunton, Sam Riley, Lesley Manville, and Juno Temple.