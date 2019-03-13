Kevin Smith's 'Jay And Silent Bob Reboot' Brings Back Shannon Elizabeth And Adds Chris Jericho

Kevin Smith is really putting the band back together for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Of course his pal Jason Mewes is back, joined by Brian O'Halloran as Dante Hicks and Jason Lee as Brodie Bruce. While I personally hoped he'd find a place for Ali Larter to return, it'll be another member of the animal liberation front who'll be making a comeback.
Smith took to Instagram and confirmed Shannon Elizabeth's return as Justice. In 2001's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back she was a peaceful member of a quartet of women who posed as animal rights advocates, but their group was really a front for a diamond heist.
'And Justice for all! It didn’t feel like a true sequel until @shannonelizabeth stepped on the set of @jayandsilentbob Reboot,' Smith wrote. ' But it’s almost like she stepped out of a box that was sealed when we wrapped #jayandsilentbobstrikeback - because Shannon hasn’t aged at all!'
Also wrapping his role in the film is the Ayatollah of Rocknrolla himself, Chris Jericho! The wrestling legend and current AEW superstar (whenever that gets off the ground!) also revealed his participation on Instagram, and it looks like he'll be getting covered in something gross.
Well that’s a wrap! To say it’s an honor and a bucket list event to be a part of the hilarious new @jayandsilentbobflick #JayAndSilentBobReboot would be the underestimate of a lifetime! Thx to @thatkevinsmith & @jordanmonsanto for casting me in 2 AMAZING parts in 2 different movies in less than 7 months, (and dousing me in 2 separate disgusting substances in each) and for finally assembling the #Y2JayAndSilentBob lineup I’ve been dreaming about since I rented #Mallrats at #BlockbusterVideo 24 years ago! (Plus @jasonmewes was even cooler than i knew he would be! Btw…Did I win #FiveDollarFriday, Mewes??)
Elizabeth and Jericho join a cast that incudes Joe Manganiello, Craig Robinson, Justin Long, and many more, with tons of celebrity cameos. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected later this year.
And Justice for all! It didn’t feel like a true sequel until @shannonelizabeth stepped on the set of @jayandsilentbob Reboot. But it’s almost like she stepped out of a box that was sealed when we wrapped #jayandsilentbobstrikeback - because Shannon hasn’t aged at all! Time marches on, and it’s marched all over my face and Jay’s face - but not Shannon’s! The love of Jay’s life returns to kick our primary plot into gear - and Shannon returned to us from #africa, where she’s been living lately, working to save elephants and rhinos with her @shannonelizabethfdn! So @jaymewes and I were especially appreciative Shannon not only came back but also came far, leaving behind the noble work for a minute to do some silly shit with old friends. One of the hidden highlights of the shoot for me thus far was overhearing #jasonmewes remind #shannonelizabeth that she was his first onscreen kiss. 18 years after we all got together and struck back, we’re reuniting to Reboot! #KevinSmith #jaymewes #jayandsilentbobreboot #neworleans #nostalgia #memberberries🍇#boobookittyfuck
Well that’s a wrap! To say it’s an honor and a bucket list event to be a part of the hilarious new @jayandsilentbob flick #JayAndSilentBobReboot would be the underestimate of a lifetime! Thx to @thatkevinsmith & @jordanmonsanto for casting me in 2 AMAZING parts in 2 different movies in less than 7 months, (and dousing me in 2 separate disgusting substances in each) and for finally assembling the #Y2JayAndSilentBob lineup I’ve been dreaming about since I rented #Mallrats at #BlockbusterVideo 24 years ago! (Plus @jasonmewes was even cooler than i knew he would be! Btw...Did I win #FiveDollarFriday, Mewes??) #CanYouDigIt #HaterTots