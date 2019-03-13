Kevin Smith's 'Jay And Silent Bob Reboot' Brings Back Shannon Elizabeth And Adds Chris Jericho

Kevin Smith is really putting the band back together for. Of course his pal Jason Mewes is back, joined by Brian O'Halloran as Dante Hicks and Jason Lee as Brodie Bruce. While I personally hoped he'd find a place for Ali Larter to return, it'll be another member of the animal liberation front who'll be making a comeback.Smith took to Instagram and confirmed Shannon Elizabeth's return as Justice. In 2001'sshe was a peaceful member of a quartet of women who posed as animal rights advocates, but their group was really a front for a diamond heist.'And Justice for all! It didn’t feel like a true sequel until @shannonelizabeth stepped on the set of @jayandsilentbob Reboot,' Smith wrote. ' But it’s almost like she stepped out of a box that was sealed when we wrapped #jayandsilentbobstrikeback - because Shannon hasn’t aged at all!'Also wrapping his role in the film is the Ayatollah of Rocknrolla himself, Chris Jericho! The wrestling legend and current AEW superstar (whenever that gets off the ground!) also revealed his participation on Instagram, and it looks like he'll be getting covered in something gross.Well that’s a wrap! To say it’s an honor and a bucket list event to be a part of the hilarious new @jayandsilentbobflick #JayAndSilentBobReboot would be the underestimate of a lifetime! Thx to @thatkevinsmith & @jordanmonsanto for casting me in 2 AMAZING parts in 2 different movies in less than 7 months, (and dousing me in 2 separate disgusting substances in each) and for finally assembling the #Y2JayAndSilentBob lineup I’ve been dreaming about since I rented #Mallrats at #BlockbusterVideo 24 years ago! (Plus @jasonmewes was even cooler than i knew he would be! Btw…Did I win #FiveDollarFriday, Mewes??)Elizabeth and Jericho join a cast that incudes Joe Manganiello, Craig Robinson, Justin Long, and many more, with tons of celebrity cameos.is expected later this year.