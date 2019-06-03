Kevin Smith's 'Jay And Silent Bob Reboot' Adds Joe Manganiello, Craig Robinson, And More

Kevin Smith'sremains my favorite of his films, which is saying something because his early stuff spoke to me in a way few movies did. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to see much good in Smith's recent stuff like, and, but there's reason for optimism in what he's doing now. Smith has fulfilled his promise and begun shooting on, which like the original movie will have tons of celebrity cameos.Smith took to Instagram and revealed some of the cast that will be joining him and Jason Mewes as the titular hetero lifemates. The biggest new addition is Joe Manganiello, who is playing a bailiff,creator and star Frankie Shaw as a prosecutor, plus Justin Long and Craig Robinson, making this an unexpectedreunion. Others confirmed to return are Jason Lee reprising his role as Brodie Bruce, and Brian O'Halloran as Dante Hicks, who I hope hasn't let Rosario Dawson slip away.'s Grant Gustin is also expected to appear, hopefully as himself.The story finds Jay and Silent Bob traveling across the country to Hollywood to stop a reboot of Bluntman & Chronic. Here's hoping we get another ham-fisted cameo by Mark Hamill, and maybe Smith's pal Ben Affleck will stop by. Those guys aren't busy, are they?The best part of all this is that Smith seems to be having the time of his life, catching up with old friends and making some new ones. I don't know if it was his recent health scare that sparked this new energy in him, but I'm glad he's back and doing what he loves again.