3/29/2019
Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang Is Returning For 'The Suicide Squad'
A good boomerang always comes back. It was beginning to look as if James Gunn's The Suicide Squad would be a total reboot; in fact, Warner Bros. exec Peter Safran said it would be. New characters, a new story separate from the 2016 hit film, and a new cast. But it won't be entirely new, as one of the most popular characters from the prior movie has come rebounding back for more, and I couldn't be happier.
Jai Courtney is returning as Boomerang in The Suicide Squad. The Aussie actor revealed it himself in an interview with Business Insider...
“We’re getting ready to shoot in a few months’ time. There’s not much else I can reveal about it but yet, you’ll be seeing Boomerang back for sure. I’m happy, it’s going to be fun. It will be different, for sure, but it’s going to be great.”
Just how different, is the question. There are definitely some changes to the team roster, with Gunn reportedly adding characters such as King Shark and Polka-Dot Man. Will Smith is out as Deadshot, replaced by Idris Elba as the crackshot assassin, and it still seems to be up in the air whether Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn will be too busy with Birds of Prey.
Boomerang, aka Digger Harkness, is the drunken Australian lout who specializes in thrown edged weapons. In the first movie he was used as comic relief and was damn good at it, and many were hoping he'd be one of the original characters to be spared the axe. Hopefully, Gunn isn't just bringing him back to kill him off quickly ala Slipknot, but I think there's too much long-term potential in him for such a cheap out.
The Suicide Squad opens August 6th 2021.